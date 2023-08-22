Bullet stuck in high school senior’s spine following shooting at metro Atlanta football game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school senior could be paralyzed for life after he was shot at football game in Clayton County over the weekend.

While doctors at Grady Hospital have told Tyeisha Bussie that her 18-year-old son may never walk again, the mother of three told Atlanta News First, she is trusting in God for a miracle.

“It’s still hard, but through the grace of God, he’s here,” Bussie said. “It’s going to be a long road.”

Her son, Isaiah Thomas, was shot outside Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro Friday night following a football game. The Dutchtown High School senior was waiting on a rideshare when, according to Clayton County school investigators, an unidentified gunman tried to rob him.

“He said a gentleman came up to him, pointed a gun to his left shoulder and told him to give him everything or I’ll kill you,” Bussie said.

She said before her son could do anything, the gunman, who Isaiah did not know but described him as a teen, shot him three times. One of the bullets pierced his lungs, another is still lodged in his spine.

“He enjoyed playing sports, basketball, and to have that taken away,” she said pausing before finishing her sentence.

Tatiana Brimidge, Isaiah’s oldest sister, is trying to stay positive. The 25-year-old says, however, she’s discouraged by the youth violence.

“It’s like these kids live in games,” she said. “It’s really sad and you never think you’re going to get that phone call. They’re just cutting their lives shorter. If you’re going to make a big grown decision, you need to own up and do the right thing.”

On Tuesday, investigators would not comment on a suspect and/or arrest. However, the Clayton County Public Schools issued a statement detailing it’s plans to increase security. Among the heightened measures at all athletic activities are the continued use of metal detectors and bag searches, if necessary. School security will also now conduct roving security checks before, during and after games.

“The district will continue to restructure to provide greater vigilance and safety precautions as it continues to confront the increase in violence among our youth in our nation,” a spokesperson wrote in a separate statement. “Moving forward, all games with fairly large crowds will now have adjusted start times.”

Isaiah’s family have already started fundraising in hopes of getting his admitted to the Shepherd Center to undergo rehabilitation once he’s discharged from the hospital.

