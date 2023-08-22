Citizens call for East Point City Manager to be fired amid fraud investigation

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of East Point are calling for City Manager Deron King’s removal.

According to the City of East Point, $1,219,287 was wired out of city accounts between Aug. 18 and Sept. 9, 2021. $785,090 is still unaccounted for.

An audit exit interview released July 17 includes emails showing that City Manager Deron King pushed for the invoices, claiming they were for “an ongoing project.” However, the vendor records were seemingly later deleted. Some residents claim that King kept information from both the general public and other city staff.

After an investigation, the city moved forward with hiring a fraud examiner who will examine the impact and breadth of any potential fraud. The city will also create an Internal Auditor position.

Many residents questioned why the city waited nearly two years to make the information public in a recent city council meeting.

“The city manager needs to be terminated and they need to explain to us why they sat on information for so long about this missing money. We want to know who knew what and when and why they kept it a secret,” said Mike Herring, a resident. “This is a runaway train. Excessive spending. No focus. No transparency. No accountability to the community. We’re just sick of it. Money lost. Money spent; money just gone,” he said.

Some people said they are concerned because it’s their tax money.

“It’s a concern to me because I own, I’m a homeowner in this city. I pay my property taxes. I have three children that go to schools in this city and the property taxes keep raising and they don’t know what to do with the millage rate,” said Marie Terry, a resident. “If we don’t get that money back, who got to pay it back? The insurance company isn’t going to pay it back. Us? I beg to differ,” she said.

The city said, “Recovery of the outstanding $785,090 is our top priority.”

A few other residents said they want the investigation to play out before any decision is made about the city manager.

