Clayton County giving out free COVID-19 test kits to residents

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgia sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Clayton County will be giving out free in-home test kits to residents.

Residents will be able to pick up two test kits at the fire department headquarters, senior centers and parks and recreation centers. Proof of residency will be required when you pick up the tests.

Where to get a free COVID test kit in Clayton County:

Clayton County Fire Department Headquarters, 7810 Highway 85, Riverdale; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Frank Bailey Senior Center, 6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

J Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road, Riverdale; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Kinship Care Resouce Center, 849 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Rex; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Virginia Burton Gray Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Are COVID cases going up in Georgia?

Georgia has seen an increase in COVID cases this summer. The CDC said that more than 3,804 people tested positive and 309 people were hospitalized in Georgia in early August.

The new EG.5 “Eris” variant is behind an increasing percentage of cases.

The Georgia Department of Health said the uptick is likely from a “combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel and people at large gatherings, and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infection.”

Morris Brown College in Atlanta recently reinstated its mask mandate in response to the rise in cases.

