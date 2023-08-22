Back to School
Dekalb Avenue gets major facelift after years of pothole and safety complaints

By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb Avenue, a frequently traveled corridor in the city of Atlanta, is finally getting some updates that many residents said are overdue.

“The one thing that can unite all Atlantans was that Dekalb Avenue was the worst road in the city,” said Christy Lenz, President of Inman Park Neighborhood Association.

If you are an Atlanta driver, you probably have a Dekalb Avenue story.

“Everyone had a blown-out tire on Dekalb Avenue. It’s been like pothole after pothole and that reversible lane that always had somebody going down the wrong way,” said Lenz.

She is one of the many Atlantans excited to hear that the road underwent a major facelift. The $1.7 million project includes several cosmetic and safety improvements.

“Now they are pleased that we have an individual turn lane that is paved and smooth and the bike lanes are in place but we are going to protect them and get more coming in the next few weeks or so,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The mayor said making sure this project was completed was personal for him.

“Individuals have had challenges with that reversible lane where folks have had head-on collisions as well as side collisions because turning was difficult,” said Dickens.

Now all that’s left is just a few finishing touches. The final product is leaving residents like Christy Lenz feeling a lot happier and safer.

“This is something we never thought was actually going to happen,” said Lenz.

