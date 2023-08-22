Donald Trump: Fani Willis ‘thought I was a flight risk ... maybe to Russia’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only hours after agreeing to a $200,000 bond settlement, former President Donald Trump said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must have thought him a “flight risk ... maybe to Russia.”

On Monday, Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys agreed to the bond settlement and the nation’s 45th president reportedly intends to surrender himself Thursday at the Fulton County jail. This comes after last week’s sweeping indictment of Trump and 18 others who are facing multiple charges from Willis’ office in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Besides Trump, four other co-defendants reached bond agreements on Monday, and on Tuesday, Scott Graham Hall became the first co-defendant to surrender himself at the Fulton jail.

Trump responded to the bond settlement on Truth Social.

Trump’s bond includes an $80,000 charge for allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeering and Organized Crime Act, and $10,000 each for 12 additional charges.

In a consent bond process, attorneys on behalf of their clients tell the state why they believe their defendant is eligible for bond. Those factors include the type of charges, whether the defendant is a flight risk and whether they’d intimidate any person or talk to any co-defendants.

If the judge decides to favor bond, the state and the defendant enter terms of agreement, which the judge must approve.

Trump and 18 others were charged last Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday of this week to surrender.

In February 2021, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election,” a contest that saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992 by less than one percent of the state’s overall vote.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated later that May at her request. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” Willis’ investigation also examined an alleged plot involving 16 Republicans who served as fake electors, one of whom was allegedly then-state Sen. Burt Jones, now Georgia’s lieutenant governor.

Willis’ special grand jury investigation heard from 75 witnesses. Some of the more notable figures were Gov. Brian Kemp; Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan; former White House official Mark Meadows; former U.S. House speaker and Georgia congressman Newt Gingrich; and Republican South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Last year, Raffensperger told a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud “were false.”

Raffensperger, along with Gabriel Sterling, the office’s chief operating officer, appeared before the Democrat-led House Select Committee’s nationally televised public hearings. Raffensperger told the committee that the 2020 election went “remarkably smooth,” with average ballot-casting wait times between two to three minutes statewide. “I felt we had a successful election,” he said.

Trump has already accused Willis of conducting a “strictly political witch hunt.” Trump announced his 2024 White House candidacy last November.

Willis’ indictments are the latest in a series of legal troubles for the nation’s 45th president. Back in April, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. With Bragg’s indictment, Trump became the first former president in history to be criminally indicted at any level.

In early May, Trump lost a civil battery and defamation case against him in New York in a case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll. The writer claimed Trump assaulted her in a New York department store back in the 1990s. A Manhattan federal jury has ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million, which the former president is appealing.

Then, on June 13, Trump was arraigned at a federal courthouse in Miami on a single federal indictment that included more than 30 charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House in January 2021. Trump became the first ex-president ever to face criminal charges from the federal government he once oversaw.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing that federal investigation, was also responsible for overseeing the criminal investigation involving Trump’s alleged role in the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, an investigation that yielded, earlier this month, the four-count felony indictment.

