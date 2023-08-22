FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory to start at 11 a.m. with upper 90s for highs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today will be warmer than Monday with highs near 100 degrees in Atlanta.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 98°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT for heat today

Highs will be a touch warmer today in Atlanta at 98 degrees, which will tie for the hottest day of the year. A heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to heat index temperatures that could reach 105 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast highs Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Heat Advisory for north Georgia Tuesday (Atlanta News First)

Staying hot, dry this week

Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s for the rest of the week with 100 degrees expected on Friday and Saturday. There’s a First Alert for the heat through Saturday, with the exception of Thursday due to slightly cooler temperatures.

Slight chance of rain this weekend

It will be dry the entire week with a slight chance of rain returning this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.