Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory to start at 11 a.m. with upper 90s for highs

First Alerts dominate this week with temperatures soaring towards 100°.
By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today will be warmer than Monday with highs near 100 degrees in Atlanta.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 98°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT for heat today

Highs will be a touch warmer today in Atlanta at 98 degrees, which will tie for the hottest day of the year. A heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to heat index temperatures that could reach 105 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast highs Tuesday
Forecast highs Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Heat Advisory for north Georgia Tuesday
Heat Advisory for north Georgia Tuesday(Atlanta News First)

Staying hot, dry this week

Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s for the rest of the week with 100 degrees expected on Friday and Saturday. There’s a First Alert for the heat through Saturday, with the exception of Thursday due to slightly cooler temperatures.

Slight chance of rain this weekend

It will be dry the entire week with a slight chance of rain returning this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

First Alerts dominate this week with temperatures soaring towards 100°.
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for metro Atlanta today with highs in the upper 90s
Extreme heat this week
FIRST ALERT: 95-100° Tuesday afternoon; Hot all week
Extreme heat this week
First Alert: Extreme heat all week long
Feels like temperatures 100°+
Heat, heat, and more heat!