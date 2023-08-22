First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first co-defendant in last week’s sweeping indictment out of Fulton County has surrendered to Fulton County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Hall surrendered to authorities and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

On Monday, bond agreements were reached for five of the 19 co-defendants in last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment. Former President Donald Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement and is set to surrender himself on Thursday.

A list of who has surrendered:

Scott Graham Hall

A list of who has reached bond agreement:

Former President Donald Trump ($200,000)

John Eastman ($100,000)

Scott Graham Hall ($10,000)

Kenneth Chesebro ($100,000)

Ray Smith III ($50,000)

