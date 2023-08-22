Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail

Here’s who have reached bond agreements and who has surrendered after last week’s indictment of the nation’s 45th president.
Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of trying to access Georgia voting machines turns himself in
By Mariya Murrow and Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first co-defendant in last week’s sweeping indictment out of Fulton County has surrendered to Fulton County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Hall surrendered to authorities and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

FULL COVERAGE
Timeline, history and key players of historic indictment in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...

On Monday, bond agreements were reached for five of the 19 co-defendants in last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment. Former President Donald Trump reached a $200,000 bond agreement and is set to surrender himself on Thursday.

A list of who has surrendered:

  • Scott Graham Hall

A list of who has reached bond agreement:

  • Former President Donald Trump ($200,000)
  • John Eastman ($100,000)
  • Scott Graham Hall ($10,000)
  • Kenneth Chesebro ($100,000)
  • Ray Smith III ($50,000)

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

East Point meeting
Citizens call for East Point City Manager to be fired amid fraud investigation
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Trump and 18 others were charged with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020...
Trump, several others reach bond agreements in Fulton indictment
Trump’s bond includes an $80,000 charge for allegedly violating Georgia’s Racketeering and...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County