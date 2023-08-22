Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Human remains found last year in Meriwether County identified as woman missing since 2021

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the remains found were identified as Olivia Fowler. Fowler...
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the remains found were identified as Olivia Fowler. Fowler was reported missing on Aug. 14, 2021, and was last seen the day before on Pebblebrook Road.(Meriwether County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Human remains found last year in Meriwether County were identified as a woman that went missing in August 2021, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the remains found were identified as Olivia Fowler. Fowler was reported missing on Aug. 14, 2021, and was last seen the day before on Pebblebrook Road. The remains, which were identified through DNA, were found in a rural part of the county in December 2022.

Sheriff Chuck Smith said law enforcement will now investigate Fowler’s cause of death.

“Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted, this investigation remains active and ongoing,” Smith said. “The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother, but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6651 or 706-672-4489 or the FBI Tip Line at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County

Latest News

Johnny, father of Anitra Holloman.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens orders full investigation in death of Johnny Hollman
transgender
Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors
Police said they seized an ounce of fentanyl, three ounces of methamphetamine, MDMA,...
1 arrested, drugs seized during search in Carrollton, police say
Isaiah Thomas, was shot outside Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro Friday night...
Bullet stuck in high school senior’s spine following shooting at metro Atlanta football game