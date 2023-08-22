Human remains found last year in Meriwether County identified as woman missing since 2021

GREENVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Human remains found last year in Meriwether County were identified as a woman that went missing in August 2021, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the remains found were identified as Olivia Fowler. Fowler was reported missing on Aug. 14, 2021, and was last seen the day before on Pebblebrook Road. The remains, which were identified through DNA, were found in a rural part of the county in December 2022.

Sheriff Chuck Smith said law enforcement will now investigate Fowler’s cause of death.

“Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted, this investigation remains active and ongoing,” Smith said. “The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother, but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6651 or 706-672-4489 or the FBI Tip Line at 770-216-3000.

