Loved ones continue to honor southwest Atlanta man tragically killed in storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family and friends of Gerald Crawford continue to honor him after he was tragically killed at his southwest Atlanta home in 2020.

Cynthia Crawford called her only child a gift to this world.

“Almost three years later it seems like yesterday and I miss him so much,” she said. “He was so loved by so many people.”

That’s why Gerald’s loved ones launched the Gerald Crawford Foundation to keep that gift going by providing scholarships to students with big dreams.

“I feel this is the only gift I can give him and I just work hard on trying to make sure this gift comes together,” Crawford said.

The 30-year-old law school graduate was killed in 2020 when a tree fell onto his home on Linda Way as then-Tropical Depression Sally passed through Atlanta.

“He was a few weeks from taking the Bar,” his mother said.

Now Crawford said she hopes other determined young people can complete their goals.

The Foundation is preparing for a gala so they can provide financial help for HBCU students and metro Atlanta high school seniors in honor of her son.

“So that the world will always know there was a Gerald Crawford here,” she said.

The Foundation is hosting the gala on Sept. 9.

More information can be found on their website.

