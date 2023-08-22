Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US

Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States. (Credit: WDTN, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in 20 years, cases of malaria acquired in the U.S. have been reported.

Health officials in Maryland reported that a person who tested positive for the disease was briefly hospitalized and is recovering at home.

Eight other cases of malaria have been reported this summer in Florida and Texas, but health officials said the health threat in the U.S. is low,

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new Maryland case involves a different parasite, which can cause more severe illness than the strain that caused the other recent cases.

”The risk remains very low not just for individuals in Florida, Sarasota County, but throughout the entire United States. The risk is very low,” Chief of the Malaria Branch at the CDC Peter McElroy said in July.

The risk is still extremely low, according to the CDC’s website.

Maryland health officials said the state has not seen a case of malaria that was not related to travel in more than 40 years, but since the disease is spread by mosquitos, state health officials are encouraging people to use insect repellant containing DEET, wear loose-fitted long-sleeved shirts and pants outdoors, and use screens on windows and doors.

Symptoms usually appear 10 days to one month after the person was infected, but can take up to a year to develop. Those symptoms included fever, flu-like illness, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

The CDC said before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 2,000 cases of malaria were diagnosed every year in the U.S. and were mostly related to travel. People who are traveling to areas where malaria is common can also take medication to lower their chances of catching the disease.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A United Airlines pilot is seen taking an ax to a parking barrier at Denver's airport. (Source:...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast, expected to bring rain along the border
Foxtrot Missile Alert Facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2023. An Air Force...
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers