Man arrested after dog kidnapped, owner killed at Buckhead luxury apartment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man and then running off with his dog is behind bars, Atlanta police said.

On Aug. 13, officers responded to the Willowest in Lindbergh Apartments in Buckhead around 1:25 p.m. and found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Jaden McKinnon, with a gunshot wound. He died on his way to the hospital, according to police.

One witness, who said she heard arguing and gunshots, reported seeing a man run off with McKinnon’s French bulldog.

Five days later, on Aug. 18, Atlanta police arrested 24-year-old David Kinney in connection to McKinnon’s death. Kinney is charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The French bulldog was safely recovered and brought back to McKinnon’s family, according to police.

