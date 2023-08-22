Back to School
Man stabbed at movie theater in Gainesville, police say

Police did not describe the extent of the man’s injuries or what led to the stabbing.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was stabbed at a Gainesville movie theater during a “domestic altercation” with a woman, according to police.

Gainesville police say the man was stabbed at the Hollywood Cinemas on Green Hill Circle and that the incident moved to a “secondary location” on Shallowford Road. They said to expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Both people were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Police did not describe the extent of the man’s injuries or what led to the stabbing.

