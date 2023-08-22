Back to School
Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested near Atlanta airport hotel, police say

Jerome Henderson, who was wanted for murder in Florida, was arrested in Atlanta.
Jerome Henderson, who was wanted for murder in Florida, was arrested in Atlanta.(College Park Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted for murder in a coastal Florida community was arrested after authorities found him near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the College Park Police Department.

On Aug. 14, around 1:30 a.m., College Park police said they received a tip that 20-year-old Jerome Henderson was at the Comfort Inn Atlanta Airport Hotel on Sullivan Road.

Henderson was indicted in Volusia County for first-degree murder charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a drive-by shooting, according to reports by the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

College Park police said when officers got to the hotel, Harrison tried to run away and hid in different areas of the inn. He was eventually found in one of the hotel’s rooms and taken into custody, investigators said.

