Mattie’s Call: 2 men reported missing from Clayton County neighborhoods

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for your help finding two missing men.

The first disappearance was initially reported on Aug. 1 in a residential area off Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Deonshay Jam, 31, is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, according to police. He has black hair, brown eyes and dreadlocks.

Clayton County police are also investigating the disappearance of another man who was reported missing in Ellenwood.

Casey Christopher, 25, was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 3800 block of Anvil Block Road. Police said he is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Christopher has blue eyes and blonde hair. Clayton County police said he may be wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

A Mattie’s Call, which alerts community members of a missing disabled or elderly person, has been issued for both Jam and Christopher.

Jam is a person with schizophrenia with bipolar disorder and Christopher was diagnosed with bipolar, schizophrenia, autism, and impulsive-control disorder, according to police. The two cases are not related.

Atlanta News First has reached out for photos of both men. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jam or Christopher, you are urged to call 911 or Clayton County Police Department’s non-emergency number at (770) 477-3747.

