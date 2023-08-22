Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has filed an emergency injunction seeking to stop his arrest in Fulton County before an August 28 hearing, a hearing which he hopes will move his indictment away from the Fulton County Superior Court and into a federal one.

In a Tuesday filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Meadows’ attorneys are requesting the Court issue an order prohibiting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “from arresting Mr. Meadows ahead of the evidentiary hearing this Court scheduled for Monday, August 28, at 10:00 a.m.”

Willis has given Meadows, former President Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants from last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment until Friday, August 25, to surrender themselves for booking at the county jail.

Over the weekend, Meadows asked a federal judge to dismiss his charges related to alleged 2020 election interference.

The motion said Meadows is immune to state prosecution under the constitution’s supremacy clause. The clause says that federal law takes precedence over state law, and Meadows has not been indicted on any federal charges related to the alleged interference.

On Monday, former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer filed a similar motion, as did former U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffery Clark.

“The State’s prosecution of Mr. Meadows threatens the important federal interest in providing the President of the United States with close, confidential advice and assistance, firmly entranced in federal law for nearly 100 years,” the motion said.

The motion also argues that Meadows is immune under the First Amendment, which protects political expression, and the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits the application of “unconstitutionally vague” statutes.

Meadows’ two charges are solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and violation of the Georgia RICO Act, which targets racketeering.

But the motion argues that Meadows’ charged conduct “falls squarely within the scope of Mr. Meadows’ duties as Chief of Staff and the federal policy underlying that role.”

“If Georgia could prosecute a Chief of Staff to the President based on a course of conduct that includes, for instance, arranging meetings with legislators from Michigan and Pennsylvania, presumably those states too — and perhaps others — could investigate and potentially prosecute him as well,” it said. “The implications are staggering.”

