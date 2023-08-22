Back to School
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases

The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Morris Brown College has reinstated its mask mandate.

The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center, it has decided to put its mask mandate back in place for all faculty, staff and students, effective immediately.

Over the next 14 days, the school says the following protocols will be in place:

  • Mask wearing
  • Physical distancing
  • Large gatherings guidelines
  • Isolation and quarantine
  • Contact tracing
  • Symptom monitoring
  • Regular hand washing/sanitization

A message to Morris Brown College faculty, staff, and students #TheHardReset

Posted by Morris Brown College on Sunday, August 20, 2023

To view CDC COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

