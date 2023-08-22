Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Morris Brown College has reinstated its mask mandate.

The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center, it has decided to put its mask mandate back in place for all faculty, staff and students, effective immediately.

“In case of a positive COVID-19 test, isolate for at least five days and inform your instructor for virtual class arrangements. The institution will follow CDC guidelines.”

Over the next 14 days, the school says the following protocols will be in place:

Mask wearing

Physical distancing

Large gatherings guidelines

Isolation and quarantine

Contact tracing

Symptom monitoring

Regular hand washing/sanitization

A message to Morris Brown College faculty, staff, and students #TheHardReset Posted by Morris Brown College on Sunday, August 20, 2023

To view CDC COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.