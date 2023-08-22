Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Morris Brown College has reinstated its mask mandate.
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center, it has decided to put its mask mandate back in place for all faculty, staff and students, effective immediately.
Over the next 14 days, the school says the following protocols will be in place:
- Mask wearing
- Physical distancing
- Large gatherings guidelines
- Isolation and quarantine
- Contact tracing
- Symptom monitoring
- Regular hand washing/sanitization
