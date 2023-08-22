PGA Tour Championship going back to its roots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In just two days, the 30 best professional golfers will tee off in Atlanta for the tour championship vying for the FedEx Cup — the biggest prize in the game.

But this year’s four-day tournament will come with added drama. Right after the tournament wraps up, the East Lake Golf Club will close for a year of renovations.

High above east Atlanta, with the downtown skyline in the distance, a sweeping view of the fairways at East Lake Golf Club, the site of the tour championship, teeing off Thursday featuring golf’s best of the best.

“The beauty of this event is that you know you’re going to have the best 30 players on tour every year,” Alex Urban, Tour Championship executive director, said.

Urban said the Tour Championship is the final leg of the FedEx Cup and will crown the year’s best PGA golfer.

And if you’re one of the tens of thousands of fans expected to crowd into East Lake — drink in the competition and the course for it’s soon receiving a major facelift.

And while a lot of the details of this major renovation are still under wraps, one thing is clear. The goal: to reconnect this course with its historic golf roots.

And those roots are rich.

East Lake Golf Club opened in 1908.

There’s the clubhouse, twice destroyed by fires in the early days. But it would ascend to new heights, resurging a common theme for the course.

In 1913, famed architect Donald Ross added his touch. Then in the 1920s, Atlanta Native Bobby Jones, a 13-time major champion and one of the game’s greatest, headlined the golden era of golf at East Lake.

If you look past the knee pants and cardigans, keep your eye on the course. The greens, the bunkers, the mounds, the roughs, and the overall route. It gives us potentially the best idea of what’s ahead as East Lake goes under the knife starting in late August by heralded designer Andrew Green.

“And that return to the golden era of the place. If you’re looking for the why, that’s kind of the north star,” Urban said.

Star gazing starts Thursday at the 2023 Tour Championship at East Lake with an extensive renovation next up on the tee.

“This is a championship town. This is Atlanta. We’ve got to bring it,” Urban said.

