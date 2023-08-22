PGA Tour Championship puts spotlight on sustainability

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The PGA tour is ready to put on a top-notch tournament at East Lake Golf Club this week. What you may not know is that sustainability is one of the top priorities on the course this week.

Brazos Barber knows a thing or two about going green at a PGA Tour event. He’s the sustainability director for the Professional Golfers Association and is working hard to reduce the carbon footprint at the Tour Championship.

“We’ve been working hard over the past couple of years with the help of our proud partners to really make a difference here and lower our environmental impacts on the community of Atlanta,” Barber said.

One of the initiatives this week is to power some of the hospitality suites with battery-powered generators that emit zero emissions. It’s a pilot program being tested for the first time here in Atlanta. Also, the clubhouse and other generators will function all week on renewable energy.

“Our generators that are on site, powering our scoreboards, the A/C in our hospitality suites is all going to be renewable diesel and not petroleum-based diesel,” Barber said.

And with all the food that will be served during the week, recycling will be a top priority.

“On the course, all the green recycling bags that you see will go back of the house and be ripped open one by one and sorted through to ensure that our recycling stream is 100% clean because we want the recycler to accept our recyclables,” Barber said.

This week, the PGA Tour hopes to not only put on a first-class golf tournament but ensure it will be more environmentally friendly.

“I would say that golf, one of the best parts about it, is it’s inherently tied into nature and being outdoors so it’s in our best interest to protect that,” Barber said.

