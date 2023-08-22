Rockdale County High on lockdown for ‘potential safety threat,’ school district says

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school in Rockdale County is on lockdown following a potential safety threat, according to the school district.

The lockdown is because of a “potential safety threat that was Airdropped among students,” school officials said.

Conyers police said the school is on a hard lockdown and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

Conyers Police is actively working a threat call at Rockdale County High School. At this time the school is on a hard lock down. We have a large police presence in the area. We will continue to make updates as we get more information. pic.twitter.com/xKBC1e9JD7 — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) August 22, 2023

This is a developing story.

