Rockdale County High on lockdown for ‘potential safety threat,’ school district says

The school district said law enforcement is assisting in an investigation into the potential...
The school district said law enforcement is assisting in an investigation into the potential threat.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school in Rockdale County is on lockdown following a potential safety threat, according to the school district.

The lockdown is because of a “potential safety threat that was Airdropped among students,” school officials said.

Conyers police said the school is on a hard lockdown and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story.

