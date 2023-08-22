Rockdale County High on lockdown for ‘potential safety threat,’ school district says
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A high school in Rockdale County is on lockdown following a potential safety threat, according to the school district.
The lockdown is because of a “potential safety threat that was Airdropped among students,” school officials said.
Conyers police said the school is on a hard lockdown and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.
This is a developing story.
