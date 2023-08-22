SAG-AFTRA members to gather in Atlanta in support of strike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Negotiations are at a standstill in Hollywood as the Writers Guild of America strike continues.

On Tuesday, Atlanta members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors and artists union, will gather for a rally at the Teamsters Hall in Atlanta in support of their ongoing strike and in recognition of a National Day of Solidarity.

The writers strike started on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S. In July, SAG-AFTRA voted unanimously to go on strike, joining the writers guild. They made the decision following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers.

What performers want is higher wages to keep up with inflation. They’re also asking for protections against AI so their voices and likeness cannot be used without their permission.

In a message to members, the guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again this week.

“It seems like they are going to start negotiating again. It seems great, I am pretty hopeful about it. We’ll see what happens as soon as they get their contract, hopefully, the actors will get theirs as well,” said Jeff Tores, SAG-AFTRA member.

The guild has held talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers for the last four days, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues. The studios maintain their stance, saying they made a fair offer to actors.

Tuesday’s gathering is scheduled to take place from 7-9 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.