Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘She climbed out of her crib at 9 months old’: KSU climber headed to 2024 Olympics

She started rock climbing with her family at just 5 years old.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 6.67 seconds — that’s how long it takes Emma Hunt to scale a 15-meter wall.

Now, the 20-year-old is rising to new heights. She’s heading to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“She climbed out of her crib at 9 months old. And that’s when I thought, ‘okay, she’s a climber,’” said Jennifer Hunt, Emma’s mother.

Emma started rock climbing with her family at just 5 years old.

Jennifer said it was a hobby turned passion for the Kennesaw State University student who decided in 2015 to pursue a specialty in speed climbing.

The sport has climbers race to the top of a wall, using grips for their hands and feet.

“I just fell in love with it. I found it so addicting. And just the chance to keep going faster was so exciting to me,” Emma said.

Today, Hunt holds the U.S. women’s record for speed climbing. She also earned a silver medal in the speed climbing world championship in Switzerland.

“Watching her compete was just surreal,” Jennifer said.

Come next summer, the athlete heads to the world stage once again with her harness and chalk in hand. Emma said she is ready to bring home that Olympic gold.

“It’s the top of the top. It’s the best of the best. I want to be there and represent my country,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Mark Meadows asks judge to dismiss Fulton County indictment charges, claims immunity

Latest News

Isaiah Thomas, was shot outside Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro Friday night...
Bullet stuck in high school senior’s spine following shooting at metro Atlanta football game
The PGA Tour Championship is just days away. ⁠
PGA Tour Championship puts spotlight on sustainability
One of the initiatives is to power some of the hospitality suites with battery-powered...
PGA Tour Championship puts spotlight on sustainability
He was shot outside Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro Friday night following a...
Bullet stuck in high school senior’s spine following shooting at metro Atlanta football game
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases