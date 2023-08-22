‘She climbed out of her crib at 9 months old’: KSU climber headed to 2024 Olympics

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 6.67 seconds — that’s how long it takes Emma Hunt to scale a 15-meter wall.

Now, the 20-year-old is rising to new heights. She’s heading to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“She climbed out of her crib at 9 months old. And that’s when I thought, ‘okay, she’s a climber,’” said Jennifer Hunt, Emma’s mother.

Emma started rock climbing with her family at just 5 years old.

Jennifer said it was a hobby turned passion for the Kennesaw State University student who decided in 2015 to pursue a specialty in speed climbing.

The sport has climbers race to the top of a wall, using grips for their hands and feet.

“I just fell in love with it. I found it so addicting. And just the chance to keep going faster was so exciting to me,” Emma said.

Today, Hunt holds the U.S. women’s record for speed climbing. She also earned a silver medal in the speed climbing world championship in Switzerland.

“Watching her compete was just surreal,” Jennifer said.

Come next summer, the athlete heads to the world stage once again with her harness and chalk in hand. Emma said she is ready to bring home that Olympic gold.

“It’s the top of the top. It’s the best of the best. I want to be there and represent my country,” she said.

