Tee Up ATL charity concert kicks off Tour Championship in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Golf and hip-hop fans gathered at the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta Monday night for the Tee Up ATL charity concert. The concert celebrates the beginning of the 2023 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club.

Atlanta rapper Jezzy, DJ Drama, and legendary radio host Ryan Cameron all took the stage to perform for hip-hop and golf fans.

“Look we’re excited about seeing Jeezy. He’s on fire right now, got the new book out, couple new albums on the way. You know it’s like a homecoming with DJ Drama. It’s taking it back to the roots,” Jeezy fan Adell Henderson said.

Jezzy fans who spoke to Atlanta News First also knew a lot about the sport of golf and were happy to be able to support the worlds of music and golf in one room.

“Oh yea, East Lake is a great event! It’s the top 30 golfers in the PGA that are number one through thirty on the money list. So it’s probably one of the most premiere tournaments on the tour,” former Division I college golfer and Jeezy fan Leon Rhodes said.

Tour Championship golfers such as Collin Morikawa and Max Homa stopped by the concert to talk about the course in Atlanta.

“It’s a week you enjoy, you know? It’s a week you want to play really well, you want to win the Tour Championship,” Morikawa said.

Homa told Atlanta News First that East Lake Golf Club is not an easy course but he’s grateful to be back amongst the top competition in the world.

“I love Atlanta, this downtown is awesome, the course is awesome, so I’m excited to be back,” Homa said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.