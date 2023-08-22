Will Georgia senator be suspended over Trump indictment? It’s possible.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still – who allegedly served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump in 2020 and was charged in last week’s sweeping election interference indictment out of Fulton County – reached a $10,000 bond agreement on Tuesday.

Still, a Republican from Norcross, is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted. He is accused of violating the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, forgery and criminally attempting to file false documents.

It’s unclear if Still remain in office as the legal process plays out, or if he’ll be suspended.

Under Georgia law, Gov. Brian Kemp is required to wait 14 days before appointing a commission that will review Still’s case.

That commission will be made up of Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, along with two lawmakers: one from the state house and one from the state senate.

Those three officials will then have another 14 days to issue a written report that could recommend Still’s suspension.

Kemp’s office said it received the indictment Wednesday, August 16, which means that three-member commission will be appointed by Wednesday, August 30.

If Still is suspended, that suspension will last until the case is resolved or until Still’s senate term expires.

Still is one of 16 alleged fake electors who met to cast their ballots for Trump in December 2020. Those 16 electors have been central to Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ two-year investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn the outcome of that election, an election which eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win a deep South state in a presidential race since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Republican Senator Shawn Still is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted. (Shawnstill.com)

Still’s Senate term began in 2023. According to Still’s website, his work at the Capitol has focused on “legislation to reduce government oversight, improve the environment, stop fraud in elections and business practices, and reduce taxes for hard working Georgians.”

Still was raised in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended the University of Alabama as a swimmer and U.S. Air Force ROTC cadet. He joined his cousin’s swimming pool construction firm 20 years ago and became its sole owner in 2015. Olympic Pool Plastering employs more than 100 people in Gwinnett County.

Still is vice chairman of the Senate’s state and local governmental operations committee; secretary of the natural resources and the environment committee; and also serves on the Senate’s education and youth and transportation committees.

Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to Still’s office for comment.

