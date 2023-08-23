Atlanta church says thieves stole their air conditioning unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Who would do this to a church? Who would do this,” said Michael Sutton, pastor at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church.

Pastor Michael Sutton and his southwest Atlanta congregation are braving record-high temperatures this week without air conditioning on the lower level of their church.

It’s all thanks to thieves, who they say stole one of their AC units.

“You really have no decency or respect for the house of God to come in and tamper [with] God’s house,” said Pastor Michael Sutton.

Pastor Sutton says the thieves broke into a security cage on the property in early August and cut through pad locks and chains to take the AC unit.

The thieves also cut the wires to two other units they were hoping to steal before making a run for it.

“They were trying to hurt us. And I guess they saw an opportunity for more money,” said Sutton.

Pastor Sutton says the church already used emergency funds to repair the AC unit for the sanctuary costing them over $7,000.

Now, they’re struggling to repair the unit on the floor below and need it for Sunday school, fellowship, and the church’s 91st anniversary celebration, which is just a few weeks away.

With congregation numbers dwindling after the pandemic, Pastor Sutton isn’t afraid to admit the church is struggling financially. He says the majority of their members are seniors with a fixed income and donations won’t be easy to come by.

Still, he’s keeping faith.

“We just pray and ask God. And he comes through every time. Somehow, someway, I can’t explain it,” he said.

You can donate to the church here.

