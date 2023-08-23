Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens orders full investigation in death of Johnny Hollman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has ordered a full investigation into the death of Johnny Hollman.
Hollman, 62, died after an Atlanta police officer shot him with a Taser Aug. 10. Atlanta police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop when Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative.” The officer then shot Hollman with the Taser and handcuffed him before noticing he was unresponsive. Hollman died after he was taken to Grady Hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Hollman’s daughter Anitra told Atlanta News First, “My daddy was dealing with asthma ever since he was a child. Ever since he was a child, he had chronic asthma, and everybody knew it. Everybody knew it. You couldn’t put him in distress. It would flare up. He can’t breathe when he says he can’t breathe, and you all have to take care of him.”
Mayor Dickens called for a review of the department’s standard operating procedure following Hollman’s death.
The Atlanta Police Department said the officer who shot Hollman with the Taser had been placed on administrative leave.
