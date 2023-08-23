Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens orders full investigation in death of Johnny Hollman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has ordered a full investigation into the death of Johnny Hollman.

Hollman, 62, died after an Atlanta police officer shot him with a Taser Aug. 10. Atlanta police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop when Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative.” The officer then shot Hollman with the Taser and handcuffed him before noticing he was unresponsive. Hollman died after he was taken to Grady Hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Hollman’s daughter Anitra told Atlanta News First, “My daddy was dealing with asthma ever since he was a child. Ever since he was a child, he had chronic asthma, and everybody knew it. Everybody knew it. You couldn’t put him in distress. It would flare up. He can’t breathe when he says he can’t breathe, and you all have to take care of him.”

Mayor Dickens called for a review of the department’s standard operating procedure following Hollman’s death.

Mayor Dickens said,

Every single life in Atlanta is important and matters to me. Every single death in this city weighs on my heart. What started as a routine stop after an accident ended in the death of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman. Immediately following these events, I directed Chief Darin Schierbaum to conduct a top-to-bottom evaluation of the interaction with Mr. Hollman including a review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures and training curriculum. APD leadership will ensure that the officer involved will receive due process. In the coming days we will share the results of those findings and updates to the standard operating procedures of APD. I have been in touch with the family of Mr. Hollman to express my condolences and the City has provided assistance to them. My prayers remain with the family and loved ones of Mr. Hollman and with the entire city of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said the officer who shot Hollman with the Taser had been placed on administrative leave.

