Atlanta mayor delivers 35-millionth meal for Atlanta nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens stood alongside volunteers with the nonprofit Open Hand on Wednesday, to help them deliver their 35-millionth meal. The organization delivers nutritious meals weekly to marginalized Atlantans.

They’ve been doing this for 35 years, putting smiles on faces with home-cooked meals. The mayor was happy to commemorate the milestone by delivering a meal to a resident near downtown.

“My pastor always says love ought to look like something and therefore food is love. Food is medicine,” he said.

“We have stepped up and become a valuable resource so that people know they are loved and cared for, and they can be empowered to overcome their chronic health conditions,” said Matthew Pieper, executive director of Open Hand.

The organization started back in 1988 with just a small group of friends who wanted to help those who were sick. It has since become a valuable resource that serves meals with compassion and love.

