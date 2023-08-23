Aviation minor could prepare the next generation of pilots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange College launched a new aviation program to fill a need in the growing workforce. Students can minor in aviation courses and earn certifications to become pilots.

Classes will be offered through a partnership with Paragon Flight Training based at Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida.

“We look at this partnership with Paragon Flight as an important milestone in creating new educational and career opportunities for our students,” LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter said. “The option to pursue aviation will open doors to an exciting and growing career field.”

The school has a flight simulator and access to Cessna Skyhawks for the students to fly at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport.

Isabel Rocker was one of the first students enrolled in the class. Her goal is to get her certification to become a commercial pilot.

“I was jumping off my couch, trying to fly by myself and I thought I succeeded. When I was 13 I flew in a plane for the first time and that was really sold me on what I wanted to do,” said Rocker.

Ethan Meeks is a Paragon Flight Instructor. He’s excited to work with the students and provide them with the training they need to achieve in the course.

“There is definitely been an increase in the demand for pilots and becoming a pilot,” said Meeks.

