Bibb County police seeking public’s help in locating missing man

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Bibb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Bibb County Police say Robin Dale Hess, 67, was last seen in early July. Police said he checked out of the America’s Best Inn at 4991 Harrison Road in July and has not been seen since.

Hess is approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has contact with Hess is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

