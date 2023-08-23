Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bibb County police seeking public’s help in locating missing man

Robin Dale Hess
Robin Dale Hess(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Bibb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Bibb County Police say Robin Dale Hess, 67, was last seen in early July. Police said he checked out of the America’s Best Inn at 4991 Harrison Road in July and has not been seen since.

Hess is approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who has contact with Hess is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified

Latest News

Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
J'Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Aug. 16, police said.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
School busses
Columbia High School lockdown lifted after ‘suspicious person’ report
Several people named in the indictment have already turned themselves in to Fulton County...
More mugshots released in Trump election interference indictment
Secret Service, Fulton County deputies and Atlanta police will line the perimeter of the jail...
'Hard lockdown' will be in place at Fulton County Jail when Trump surrenders