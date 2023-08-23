Columbia High School locked down after suspicious person reported

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Columbia High School is under a temporary lockdown after a “suspicious individual was reported in the area of the school” on Wednesday, the district said.

According to a DeKalb County School District representative, the lockdown will be in place until police conduct a thorough search of the area.

