Columbia High School locked down after suspicious person reported

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Columbia High School is under a temporary lockdown after a “suspicious individual was reported in the area of the school” on Wednesday, the district said.

According to a DeKalb County School District representative, the lockdown will be in place until police conduct a thorough search of the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Atlanta News for updates.

