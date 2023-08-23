As ‘Cop City’ ballot referendum process wears on, training center construction set to start

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Foundation confirmed to Atlanta News First construction will begin on the east side of the public safety training center “in the next week or so.”

Rob Baskins, vice president of public affairs and community for the Atlanta Police Foundation, said the foundation remains on track to open the first phase of the building in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Baskins said mass grading and the installation of building pads will be completed by the end of August.

UPDATE: While the ballot referendum process for "Cop City" wears on...so does construction at the site.



Something's gotta give.



Here's the latest update to me today by the Atlanta Police Foundation: pic.twitter.com/ziTv6w2FVJ — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 23, 2023

This construction timeline update comes as the ballot referendum process wears on by opponents of the training center.

Organizers of the movement against the facility said they have gathered more than 100,000 signatures from Atlanta voters in an effort to have the issue placed on an upcoming ballot.

City officials said on Wednesday that the number of verified signatures of confirmed Atlanta voters needed for a ballot referendum is 58,232.

“Which is 15% of the registered voters in the 2021 election who are currently registered to vote in the City of Atlanta,” said Foris Webb III, former Atlanta municipal clerk who has been appointed to oversee the review process on behalf of the city.

Webb addressed the review process in a private press call on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to hire outside personnel to verify the thousands of signatures set to be turned in to the Clerk’s office.

The opponents of the project had planned on turning in the 100,000 signatures on Monday, but said they postponed their delivery until the city provided them with a clear understanding of how the signatures will be verified.

On Wednesday, leaders of the movement told Atlanta News First that they would not comment on the review process outlined in the Wednesday morning press call because they were not invited to it.

Leaders of the movement against the training center, also commonly referred to as “Cop City,” say they would like to have observers present when the signatures are verified.

Webb did not address this concern specifically but did caution about opening access to their process.

“Sometimes, people think that transparency is being able to have access in real-time and that’s not necessarily the case here in the City of Atlanta,” Webb said on Wednesday.

Once the petitioners turn in their signatures, the city will have 50 days to review them for their authenticity.

Webb said they will not use exact signature match verification and they will also allow Atlanta voters to cure their petitions should a reviewer find any flaws.

“There will be multiple sets of eyes on every line throughout any phase of this review process,” said Richard Bartolomei, who the city hired as an outside consultant to review the signatures.

The city also called on voting rights attorney Chris Sautter to help oversee the verification process.

It’s unclear how much the city is spending on this outside personnel.

City Council President Doug Shipman said no value amount was listed in the resolution passed by the council on Monday.

Baskins said installing an underground sleeve for irrigation, site lighting is underway and installation of a stone base for the main roadways has begun.

He said crews are continuing to add fencing around the perimeter of the site.

