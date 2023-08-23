Decatur City Commission hears complaints about increased parks and recreation fees

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of residents and community members packed Decatur City Hall on Aug. 21, to raise concerns about increased parks and recreation fees in the city.

The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget includes some new fees and fees from the out-of-school time programs are expected to increase over $3.8 million in recreation fees.

“Fees are charged for a variety of recreation activities including team sports, summer camps and special-interest classes. The City’s recreation facilities, including Decatur Recreation Center, Ebster Recreation Center at the Beacon Municipal Center, Glenlake Tennis Center, three outdoor pools and, most recently, the Oakhurst Recreation Center including a year round indoor pool, offer a variety of opportunities for recreation activities,” the budget narrative states. “After operating in a separate fund for 15 years, after-school and summer camp activities (out-of-school time) will re-join the general fund as part of the newly formed Parks and Recreation department, which combines the Active Living and Children and Youth Services divisions.”

Members of the Chattahoochee Country Dancers attended the meeting on Monday night to share complaints about the increased fees with the city commission. The group is facing an increased rent in order to use the Decatur Recreation Center.

The Chattahoochee Country Dancers have been renting the Decatur Recreation Centers for Friday dances since 2018. The organization has also been renting space for its annual November dance weekend since at least 1982, if not earlier, Seth Tepfer told Decaturish in an email.

“We have been told our rates are going up from $150 for a Friday night to $560 for a Friday night. Our rates to rent the entire facility for our annual weened are going up from $1,800 to over $5,000,” Tepfer said.

During the meeting, he asked for the group’s weekly rent to be $180 and the rent for the yearly dance weekend event to be $2,000.

Those who spoke at the meeting said the increased cost would force the group to find a new space to dance. They advocated for a more moderate increase to the rent. Some of the dancers also raised concerns about a lack of communication around the fee increases.

“We absolutely cannot afford what you’ve presented to us,” Amanda Setili said.

City Manager Andrea Arnold noted that city staff has met with a few members of the Chattahoochee Country Dancers to discuss the fee increase and alternative facilities available in the city.

