FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry Wednesday; Hottest likely Friday-Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hot stretch of weather rolls through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a low chance of a few showers/storms flaring up in northeast Georgia on Thursday afternoon. Other than that low chance of rain, dry weather continues for the next several days. It will stay warm at night with lows in the 70s.

First Alert for near 100° Friday and Saturday

The hottest weather of the year is coming for north Georgia late in the workweek and into the weekend. Look for highs between 95-100° on both days with mostly sunny skies. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s both mornings.

Sunday looks hot and humid - it may feel 100-106° as the temperature tops out in the low to mid 90s. There’s a 20% risk of t-storms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.

The front will move through and bring the temperatures back to seasonably warm conditions early next week.

