FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low 90s for highs with Air Quality Alert today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs in the low 90s. Triple-digits will arrive on Friday.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 94°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 0%

Mostly sunny, hot today

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. It won’t be quite as hot as yesterday with heat index temperatures staying near or below 100 degrees.

A code orange air quality alert is in effect for metro Atlanta, which means you’ll want to avoid being outdoors for too long this afternoon if you have lung issues.

Forecast highs Wednesday
Forecast highs Wednesday(Atlanta News First)
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Wednesday
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Wednesday(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for heat Friday, Saturday

Highs are expected to reach 100 degrees in Atlanta on Friday for the first time since 2019! Similar temperatures are expected on Saturday with heat index temperatures above 105 degrees. Heat advisories are likely Friday and Saturday, so take caution if you have outdoor plans both days.

Cooling off next week

The high pressure responsible for our heat will break down by the beginning of next week, which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain starting Sunday.

