First Alert Forecast | Scorching hot stretch continues through the weekend

Code Orange for poor air quality on Thursday
ANF+ RECORDING
By Fred Campagna
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be another warm and muggy night in north Georgia with the low temperature in the mid 70s in Atlanta and close to 70 outside the city. Look for partly cloudy skies on Thursday as the temperature soars into the low to mid 90s. There’s a low (20%) chance of a late-afternoon or evening thunderstorm, for a change.

FIRST ALERT | 95-100 from Friday through Sunday

The weather gets even hotter on Friday and stays extremely hot through the weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s on Friday, and near 100 on Saturday. The risk of any rain is very low on both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday brings more extreme heat and higher humidity, but also a 30% chance of afternoon storms - especially in far north Georgia. The weather gradually turns a bit cooler as we head into the middle of next week.

