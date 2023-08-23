Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding several wanted suspects

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is also for help finding several people wanted on outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office is asking for information on the whereabouts of five suspects, all wanted on different charges.

Here is who is wanted:

Brandon Lamar Daniel, 23, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation

Keshani Darnell Colbourne, 21, is wanted on a superior court arrest order for armed robbery

Christopher Eugene Jones, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault-cutting and two counts of battery

Michael Dwayne Ronald, 41, is wanted for aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and felony probation violation

Armando Eligio Villarreal, 52, is wanted for four counts of theft by extortion and four counts of criminal conspiracy

The sheriff’s office said if you have any information on their whereabouts, reach out to the Warrant Service Unit at (770) 531-6907 or by email.

