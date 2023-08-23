Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help finding several wanted suspects
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is also for help finding several people wanted on outstanding warrants.
The sheriff’s office is asking for information on the whereabouts of five suspects, all wanted on different charges.
Here is who is wanted:
- Brandon Lamar Daniel, 23, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and felony probation violation
- Keshani Darnell Colbourne, 21, is wanted on a superior court arrest order for armed robbery
- Christopher Eugene Jones, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault-cutting and two counts of battery
- Michael Dwayne Ronald, 41, is wanted for aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and felony probation violation
- Armando Eligio Villarreal, 52, is wanted for four counts of theft by extortion and four counts of criminal conspiracy
The sheriff’s office said if you have any information on their whereabouts, reach out to the Warrant Service Unit at (770) 531-6907 or by email.
