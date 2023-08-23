Hartsfield-Jackson airport unveils nation’s first on-site EMS center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical emergencies can happen anytime, including while you’re traveling through the world’s busiest airport. Now Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is better prepared for the unexpected.

Atlanta cut the ribbon on the nation’s first on-site airport triage center. It’a essentially an entire health clinic, right in the heart of the airport.

“In addition to providing low-acuity medical support, the center can do high-level diagnosis using point-of-care blood testing, ultrasounds and cardiac monitoring,” Fire Chief Rod Smith said.

Airport officials say they transport around 2,000 people to emergency rooms each year. The center could help reduce that number while still providing adequate medical care.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.