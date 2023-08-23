Help Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport K-9 officer win TSA’s cutest canine contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Transportation Security Administration needs your help choosing their 2023 cutest canine and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s own Joker-Jordan is in the running!

The six-year-old Belgian Malinois has been named a finalist in the 2023 national contest which invites members of the public to vote for the Top Dog.

Joker-Jordan works at the world’s busiest airport with his handler Officer Roschelle. TSA pups like him detect the scent of explosives and ensure safe operations in a packed transportation environment.

“ATL has one of the largest groups of TSA Explosive Detection Canines in the U.S., and we’re honored to have Joker-Jordan representing us in the finals,” said Robert Spinden, TSA Federal Security Director for Georgia. “Joker-Jordan is a hard-working and fun-loving member of the team who very much enjoys his job keeping travelers safe.”

Joker-Jordan is up against canine Dina, a German Shorthaired Pointer from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Voting for the TSA’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest is happening now on TSA’s social media accounts and ends at noon on Thursday, Aug. 24.

To cast your vote, visit the TSA Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page. The winning pup will be named on Aug. 28, which is National Dog Day.

Put your paws together for these first-round winners of our 2023 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Who will take the crown this year? Will it be Joker-Jordan from @ATLairport or Dina from @LASairport? 🐾



The final round starts… now! Vote below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i6zm6RSKF1 — TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2023

