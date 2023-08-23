Life-changing money: PGA Tour Championship purse payout is record-breaking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans and golfers alike are in Atlanta this week as the 2023 PGA Tour Championship makes its way to East Lake Golf Club.

The best of the best in pro golf will compete on the oldest course in Atlanta with a lot of prize money on the line.

The top prize is staggering. The winner of the 2023 PGA Tour Championship is set to receive $18 million.

Fans have all kinds of ideas about how they could spend that type of money.

“First of all, make sure my four kids have their college paid for,” said Aaron Coe of Fayetteville.

This year, the PGA Tour dramatically increased purse earnings amid the widely publicized LIV rivalry.

“It’s about how do you reward players for their play all season,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the PGA Tour Championship.

The season includes a record $415 million in prize money, not to mention millions more in bonuses, a nearly 50-percent increase from last year’s winnings. At East Lake Golf Club, 30 players qualified and all of them are guaranteed a big payout, $500,000 just by showing up.

“To really bring the extra juice certainly, having a large purse doesn’t hurt that. So, our players are playing for in totality $75 million in bonus money throughout the 30 players. So, you better believe the three footers will have their attention,” said Urban.

While most non-golfers and amateur golfers have zero chance of acquiring that kind of life-changing cash, Atlanteans can still dream.

“If you win that you can start a whole new life or continue yours and just enhance it,” said Bahsil Gordon of Atlanta.

The tournament tees off on Thursday. You can watch the conclusion of the PGA Tour season on Atlanta News First (WANF). Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m.

