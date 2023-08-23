Local teens to hit opening tee shots at PGA Tour Championship on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two local teens will get the experience of a lifetime when the PGA Tour Championship starts on Thursday.

If there’s one thing high school seniors Joshua Mitchell and Elsie Husted have in common, it’s their love for golf.

“This game teaches you a lot of patience,” said Joshua.

“It makes you a good problem-solver,” added Elsie.

She started playing when she was 7. Joshua has been swinging the clubs for the past four years. He enjoys the individuality of the game whereas it pushes Elsie to think more outside the box.

“You get to make your own decisions,” Joshua said. “It’s really hard and you never have it all figured out,” Elsie said.

Both teens are members of First Tee - Metro Atlanta, a non-profit aimed at empowering youth through the game of golf. They’ll face their toughest challenge yet on the green this week.

Elsie and Joshua are this year’s Hope Tee Shot winners and will each hit the opening tee shots at the Tour Championship being played at East Lake Golf Club. The tournament features the PGA Tour’s 30 best players.

“This will definitely be the largest crowd I’ve hit a golf ball in front of,” Elsie said.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing for a long time,” Joshua added.

The teens went through a rigorous interview process to come out on top – playing in their own tournament and writing essays detailing the importance of perseverance.

“Everyone goes through struggles but it’s about how you come back from those struggles that define you as a person,” Joshua said.

Joshua and Elsie said they’re nervous but also grateful, and excited for an opportunity that will help shape their future.

“It’s a huge honor because I grew up going to the Tour Championship,” Elsie said. “It’s some of my earliest memories of golf.”

“I’m really just focused on trying to hit a good shot,” Joshua added. “It means the world.”

The teens will also each receive $5,000 scholarships.

