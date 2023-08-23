Back to School
Longtime Atlanta City Council member Jim Maddox to lie in repose

Jim Maddox during a city council meeting back in 2009.
Jim Maddox during a city council meeting back in 2009.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will start to gather Wednesday to honor the life and legacy of the late councilman, Jim Maddox, who passed away last week.

Maddox will lie in repose inside the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College. Services will begin at 10 a.m.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at West Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Maddox was Atlanta’s longest-serving city council member, serving 32 years and eight terms in office as the representative for District 11.

