Man shot to death during ‘cell phone robbery’ in Lithonia, suspect arrested

Jeremy Rashaad Baker
Jeremy Rashaad Baker(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County man is under arrest and facing charges in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man during a “cell phone robbery” in Lithonia, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, Jeremy Rashaad Baker, 32, shot Rayshaad Christopher Jones following an argument. Jones was injured and later died in a local hospital.

Jones and another man, later identified as Camri Tyeisha Davis, went to Baker’s house on Rogers Trace in Lithonia to confront him about “missing property.” At the time Baker was with three armed individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office said Baker has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

