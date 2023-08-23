Opening dates set for biannual Lake Lanier Boat Show

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lake Lanier Boat Show brings its second event of 2023 to the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands this Friday.

According to the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA), the biannual three-day event with boat dealers, vendors and entertainment will take place between Sept. 29 - Oct.1.

Attendees will get a chance to preview new 2024 boats from manufacturers.

“As word spreads about the Lake Lanier Boat Show, our crowds grow. There’s an incredible demand for boats, and we can’t think of a better way – or a better place – to view such a wide range of models,” MTAMA President Tabor Reins said.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, prospective attendees can visit LakeLanierBoatShow.com.

