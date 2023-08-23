Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Opening dates set for biannual Lake Lanier Boat Show

Boaters at Georgia's Premier In-Water Boat
Boaters at Georgia's Premier In-Water Boat(Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lake Lanier Boat Show brings its second event of 2023 to the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands this Friday.

According to the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA), the biannual three-day event with boat dealers, vendors and entertainment will take place between Sept. 29 - Oct.1.

Attendees will get a chance to preview new 2024 boats from manufacturers.

“As word spreads about the Lake Lanier Boat Show, our crowds grow. There’s an incredible demand for boats, and we can’t think of a better way – or a better place – to view such a wide range of models,” MTAMA President Tabor Reins said.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, prospective attendees can visit LakeLanierBoatShow.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified

Latest News

Donald Trump
Everything you need to know about Trump’s Fulton County election probe indictment
The Clayton County Schools Police Department will soon arm its officers with rifles.
Outgunned | Second Metro Atlanta school police department adds rifles
Jose Daniel Herrera Mendez
Police looking for family of man who died in Clayton County
Atlanta nonprofit delivers 35-millionth meal to people in need.
Atlanta mayor delivers 35-millionth meal for Atlanta nonprofit