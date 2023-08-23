Back to School
Police: Body found 'in reference' to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy

Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
By Hope Dean and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a days-long search, a body has been found in reference to the disappearance of a 2-year-old from DeKalb County, according to East Point police.

Police said the body was found in the 3100 block of South Martin Street in East Point during the investigation and search for J’Asiah Mitchell.

Police have not confirmed that the body is Mitchell’s.

Mitchell originally went missing on Aug. 16. At first, officials deemed his case a kidnapping. His father, 23-year-old Artavious North, told authorities the young boy was taken during an armed robbery at Aspen Woods Apartments in Decatur.

But North was arrested a day later and charged with making false statements and filing a false report. Police said North is considered a person of interest in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Hug your family while you can:’ search for missing boy continues 48 hours later

On Aug. 17, East Point police took over the investigation, saying Mitchell was actually last seen where his father lives, the Elite at Lakeview Apartments. Officials canvassed several areas, including Griffin Landfill and a body of water near the apartment complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County

Authorities started to drain the lake on Aug. 18. Family and friends waited anxiously by the shore, watching the water as it dipped. The draining stopped temporarily due to a hole in the water pump but continued the following day. Police did not say they found the boy’s body in the lake.

Jonathan Wyatt, Mitchell’s grandfather, said that Mitchell is his mother’s only child.

“It’s something you don’t want to feel. Nobody wants to feel the way I feel right now,” he told Atlanta News First last Friday. “I mean, just hug your family while you can, because you never know.”

