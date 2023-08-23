Police looking for family of man who died in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a person who died in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident happened at the 6500th block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro on Aug. 16. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jose Daniel Herrera Mendez, whose death is under investigation.

Mendez appears to be from Houston, Texas. All efforts to locate his family members were unsuccessful, the department said.

If you have information on Mendez’s family, contact the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office at (770) 347-0222.

