Push to limit classroom discussion of gender identity in Georgia schools

A bill very similar to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is now up for discussion in Georgia.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senator Carden Summers is planning on presenting Senate Bill 88 during the next session. He coined the bill the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023.”

The Education Committee held a special hearing on Wednesday to discuss the bill. The meeting room was packed with people for and against the legislation. People took off work, drove for hours, and some even skipped school.

Republican Senator Carden Summers said the bill would require parental permission for school employees before discussing other gender identities with any students under the age of 16.

“I don’t care if it’s their children or my children, it’s not the responsibility of the person in charge to teach what they think is right when it comes to gender,” said Summers.

Jordan Black said her seven-year-old son is the first transgender child at his Gwinnett County school. She testified in opposition to the bill.

“If Georgia teachers are unable to interact with my child in the full expression of who he is, he will go to school feeling isolated and afraid,” said Black.

There were several members of the Education Committee who had doubts and questions about the bill, including Senator Sonya Halpern. Halpern said she doesn’t think the bill prioritizes protecting children at all.

“Are we no longer in agreement teachers need to teach kids belonging and social-emotional experience and reasoning,” said Halpern.

Today’s meeting was fairly unusual because no action was taken. Sen. Summers plans to present the bill when the General Assembly convenes in January.

