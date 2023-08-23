Rudy Giuliani to meet with Fulton County District Attorney Wednesday, sources say

(CNN) - Rudy Giuliani is still in the market for a Georgia-based lawyer.

Giuliani needs one to sign off on a bond agreement that would set the terms for his release once he surrenders at the Fulton County Jail.

Multiple sources say he will meet with the Fulton County District Attorney Wednesday.

Giuliani and former president Trump are among the 19 defendants who face a Friday deadline to turn themselves in after being indicted last week.

Sources familiar with the matter say Giuliani is getting help from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Kerik is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Fulton County election subversion case.

He is reportedly helping Giuliani free of charge with issues like bond negotiations.

Giuliani is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and sanctions from numerous lawsuits related to his work for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

In recent months, Giuliani traveled to Mar-A-Lago and appealed to Trump himself for assistance with his legal bills.

