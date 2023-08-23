Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rudy Giuliani to meet with Fulton County District Attorney Wednesday, sources say

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, a federal judge declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rudy Giuliani is still in the market for a Georgia-based lawyer.

Giuliani needs one to sign off on a bond agreement that would set the terms for his release once he surrenders at the Fulton County Jail.

Multiple sources say he will meet with the Fulton County District Attorney Wednesday.

Giuliani and former president Trump are among the 19 defendants who face a Friday deadline to turn themselves in after being indicted last week.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE OF THE INDICTMENT HERE

Sources familiar with the matter say Giuliani is getting help from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Kerik is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Fulton County election subversion case.

He is reportedly helping Giuliani free of charge with issues like bond negotiations.

Giuliani is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and sanctions from numerous lawsuits related to his work for Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

In recent months, Giuliani traveled to Mar-A-Lago and appealed to Trump himself for assistance with his legal bills.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Former President Donald Trump’s bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
Kelly Garrett Ivey
Central GA man indicted for trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the dark web
J’Asiah Mitchell was seen shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Aspen Woods Apartments in...
Everything we know about a missing 2-year-old, his father’s arrest in DeKalb County

Latest News

Republican Senator Shawn Still is the only current Georgia lawmaker among those indicted.
Will Georgia senator be suspended over Trump indictment? It’s possible.
David Shafer
Former Georgia GOP chair wants his case moved to federal court
transgender
Citing appeals court, Georgia asks judge to reinstate ban on hormone therapy for transgender minors
Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to...
UPDATES | Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering