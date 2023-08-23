Rudy Giuliani surrendering today | Trump to be ‘proudly arrested’ soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man once known as “America’s mayor” will surrender himself at the Fulton County jail Wednesday, the latest among several co-defendants who have already done so after last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment involving former President Donald Trump.

Rudy Giuliani has confirmed he will turn himself in for booking and a mugshot, one day ahead of Trump’s scheduled surrender on Thursday.

During several legislative hearings at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney is alleged to have promoted allegations of widespread election fraud in Georgia. Prosecutors have said Giuliani was involved a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans serve as fake electors, swearing that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

On Wednesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump. For doing so, I will proudly be arrested tomorrow afternoon in Georgia. God bless the United States of America!!”

A bond agreement has not yet been announced for Giuliani. On Monday, bond agreements were announced for Trump and four other co-defendants.

On Tuesday, the first of the 19 co-defendants in the indictment began surrendering themselves at the notorious Fulton County jail, a facility that has come under U.S. Department of Justice review for its allegedly inhumane and filthy conditions.

The first co-defendant to surrender Tuesday was Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Shortly before 10:30, a.m., Trump attorney John Eastman turned himself in. In a social media statement, Eastman said he was surrendering “to an indictment that should never have been brought.”

Cathy Latham, the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party who is accused of being a fake elector, and former GOP chairman David Shafer, who is also accused of being a fake elector, turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office began releasing booking photos of those who have turned themselves in. On X (formerly Twitter), Shafer set his smiling mugshot as his profile picture on Wednesday morning.

Also on Wednesday, Ray Smith III surrendered at the Fulton County jail. A Georgia-based lawyer, Smith was involved in multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He also gathered witnesses to provide testimony before Georgia legislative subcommittee hearings held in December 2020 on alleged issues with the state’s election.

Kenneth Chesebro also surrendered Wednesday morning. Prosecutors have said Chesebro, an attorney, worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump’s campaign. Chesebro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

Last month, Giuliani admitted he made “false” statements about two Georgia election workers in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. Guiliani is also no longer contesting the factual allegations in defamation lawsuits filed by Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, the two Fulton County election workers in question.

Guiliani — who earned a national reputation not only as a fearless federal prosecutor but also as New York City mayor during the 9/11 terror attacks — has been a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump in his efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s results.

Guiliani is also the target of a July 11 lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Columbia, in which Freeman and Moss allege Guiliani failed to turn over evidence despite several court orders to do.

This story is developing.

A list of who has surrendered:

Scott Graham Hall (8/22)

John Eastman (8/22)

Cathleen Alston Latham (8/23)

David Shafer (8/23)

Ray Smith (8/23)

Kenneth Chesebro (8/23)

A list of who have reached bond agreements:

