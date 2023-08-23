Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job

Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job. (Source: WOIO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (Gray News) - A crossing guard in Ohio is welcoming kids back to school for her 50th year.

This week, crossing guard Roberta “Bobbie” Wright was greeted by city officials to commemorate the occasion.

She was joined by Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney, School District Superintendent Keith Ahern and retired Fairway Park Police Chief Erich Upperman.

The police department shared a post congratulating Wright on starting her 50th year of service in the Fairview Park community.

She will once again be working at the intersection of West 220th Street and Alexander Road near Giles-Sweet Elementary School.

Wright has also served as an auxiliary police officer for Fairview Park since 1987.

“She is incredibly caring and giving. Bobbie puts others before herself,” said current Fairway Park Police Chief Paul D. Shepard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows files emergency order to prevent Fulton County arrest
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at the Atlanta airport while she was traveling internationally
Woman claims Delta lost her dog at Atlanta airport while traveling internationally
The school announced on its Facebook page that due to reports of positive cases among students...
Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate due to rise in on-campus COVID cases
David Shafer and Cathleen Alston Latham
Donald Trump co-defendants begin surrendering
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Man caught by GSP trooper after doing street racing stunts at Atlanta intersection identified

Latest News

Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old DeKalb County boy
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi
Brandon Webster has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Montgomery police officer...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Alabama police officer
A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban