School helps families facing homelessness beyond its walls

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A school in downtown Atlanta is helping students beyond the walls of the classroom. The Boyce L. Ansley School serves families who are experiencing homelessness.

“You do see families who don’t eat or who might be sleeping in their cars. Sometimes when we get new students, the night before they might’ve been sleeping in a car,” said Aleta McDaniel, Director of Social Services for The Ansley School. “We have families that we currently still have who are living in tents with little girls,” she said.

The private, tuition-free school started in 2018 with just a pre-kindergarten class at the bottom of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Each year, the school has expanded by adding a new grade level. Last year, the school only had 60 students, and now it has 75 kids and currently serves kindergarten through fourth grade.

“Parents come here with issues being able to provide food for their families, gas support, transportation, mental illnesses, housing support. So, what we’re able to do with our vast services in the social department, we’re able to get them what they need. We’re able to support them with workshops. We’re able to provide therapy. We do have an in-house therapist that works with not only the students but also serves the parents as well,” said Fannie Bennett, Assistant Principal at Boyce L. Ansley School.

Tess Gibson came to the school in 2021.

“What brought me here was trying to maintain an education for my children while experiencing homelessness. So, at the time I didn’t have stable housing and it was hard to keep my children into school,” Gibson said.

For about four months, she was homeless while working a part-time job making $9 an hour.

“Our day-to-day was quite difficult not knowing where exactly what would transpire during the day. Looking for a shelter at night,” Gibson said. “At times, it was really hard not knowing when we were going to get up in the morning, how we were going to shower. How we were going to get to school, what we are going to eat for breakfast. Just the simple things that the children need just to have a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Staff first helped her children, academically, emotionally, and socially.

“The first thing that happened was emotional support from The Ansley School. They provided on-school counseling for my children so that they have a place to talk about what they experienced during homelessness,” Gibson said. “After the first few weeks, my children started coming home. They started playing, they started laughing again. They started being excited to go to school again and that’s when I knew this was the place for them,” she said.

“I credit the openness of the school. Of course, education is really important, but so is family support, but so is emotional well-being, and that’s what the school really focuses on and make sure that the whole family unit is taken care of as a whole so that the children can exceed,” Gibson said.

The school has two social workers who help families individually create a family success plan.

“Those plans allow us to look at families academically. We’re able to look at them socially and therapeutically. So, we can determine are our families stable or are they in the red zone? And if they are in the red zone, what type of support we can provide to keep them safe,” Bennett said. “We’ve had parents to go back to school to get their GED. We’ve had parents to enroll in college. So, we have actually held job fairs and college fairs here to support the families,” she said.

The school helped Gibson personally, as well.

“Just recently, my car broke down, my engine blew, and they put me in contact with another resource, and I was able to get a brand-new car, a new car for myself for a very low amount,” Gibson said. “So, instead of being able to catch the bus for two hours a day, I was able to get a car,” said.

The school assisted her in getting a new car. McDaniel helped Gibson fill out the paperwork and submitted the application. Gibson said they’ve helped her in all aspects of life. She said she also took financial and budgeting classes, self-help classes and project management classes within the school.

Additionally, school leaders helped her get an apartment and fully furnished it.

“It’s life-changing. I was homeless 2 1/2 years ago and now I’m searching for a house, and it’s really exciting. It’s things that I never thought that I could do,” Gibson said.

Gibson said she had to work hard on the plan with McDaniel to obtain and achieve all of her dreams.

“She helps me dream the dream I didn’t know I had,” Gibson said. “I am succeeding in lots of areas of my life,” she said.

The school wants to continue to help more families as they work to expand. Inside the school, there’s a closet that holds food, and other necessities.

The school also offers parenting and entrepreneurial classes with MommiNation.

Atlanta News First was able to tour the school, where construction is underway now. The goal is to one day have kids through 8th grade. They want to continue to help more families achieve success but need continued support from the community.

“It is extremely important for your donations because again, we are privately run,” Bennett said. We are in the process of getting a lot of different grants, but homelessness is increasing, especially in the City of Atlanta. We know that there’s just a housing issue period. With the rate of inflation and everything that’s going up, families need additional gas money. They need to be able to put food on the table to feed their families. So, every dollar counts,” she said.

“The biggest need for the school is access to affordable housing options. A lot of our families are experiencing being unsheltered,” McDaniel said. “The instability of the rent prices, the fluctuation in the rent prices, and so being able to be connected to some type of housing that provide support to families will allow for them to have more stability,” she said.

They hope that anyone who believes in their mission will help in their fight to end generational poverty.

“Every $5, every $10--count,” Bennett said.

“I think it’s important to support a school like this. It’s the first of its kind, especially in the Atlanta area and the importance is kids need education. Parents need to feel secure,” Gibson said. “They need to know that, regardless of my financial situation at home, my children has a right to education, and that’s what the school provides,” she adds.

To see how you can help the school, large or small, click here.

Officials said this year, The Ansley School received $50,000 from the Mayor’s ‘Year of the Youth Grant’. They have been using it to help families avoid evictions and their lights being turned off.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.