Smile or no smile? Here’s what betting sites are saying about Trump’s anticipated mugshot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump could turn himself into Fulton County authorities on Thursday, one day before the deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump was indicted on 13 charges and accused of attempting to coerce Georgia election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. President Joe Biden won Georgia by around 12,000 votes and became the first Democrat to win Georgia during a presidential election since 1992.

Trump is one of 19 people indicted in connection with the scheme. While the Georgia charges are the fourth set of charges the former president faces, the charges in Fulton County are quite different from Trump’s charges in Miami, New York and Washington. The chief difference is that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office could release a mugshot of the former president.

While the legality of betting on politics in the U.S. is murky, other betting sites are having a field day declaring prop bets for the mugshot.

Many betting sites are taking bets on whether or not the former president will smile in his mugshot, whether he will wear a MAGA hat and even his weight.

Every site is dealing in its own flight of fancy to distinguish itself from competitors. BetOnline.ag is taking bets on Trump’s skin tone in the mugshot, with such options as “Russian Rust,” “Ballot-Rigged Bronze” and “MAGA Mango.” Bovada is taking bets on what words and phrases will appear in Trump’s first Truth Social post following the surrender.

But what do the numbers even mean?

Betting can be really confusing if you’re not well-versed in it. +450? -110? What do these numbers mean?

The best way to think about betting odds in terms of $100 bills, not $1 bills. If a site offers +300 odds on Trump smiling in the mugshot, you win $300 plus your stake if you bet $100 and the bet comes through. If you win the bet, you win a total of $400.

On the other end, if a site offers -300, you need to bet $300 to win $100.

Almost every politics bet can be considered a “prop bet,” or a bet on a specific outcome. Prop bets can be on just about anything. They are especially popular during the Super Bowl. Prop bets can be made on the outcome of a coin toss, the color Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, the length of the anthem or how many receiving yards a player has in the game.

Has anyone else named in the indictment smiled in their mugshot?

As of Wednesday, nine people named in the indictment have been booked and processed into the Fulton County Jail.

Of those nine, David Shafer and Jenna Ellis are smiling in their mugshots.

